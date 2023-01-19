Preston North End must put things right and playing away at Birmingham City will help

PNE were embarrassed in their last league game against Norwich City and some harsh words and honest conversations were promised this week as they looked to figure out what went wrong as they were three goals down within half an hour.

Regardless of the reason for their demise, they must at least show a reaction. Too many times PNE have rolled over and let their opposition dictate the game, only for the Lilywhites to have to battle for every inch they gain, sometimes securing a result through pure grit and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that isn’t pretty nor is it a long term solution. Still, they have one thing going for them this weekend, they’re away from home.

A general view of Deepdale, home of Preston North End

Despite their poor home record, where there is only Wigan Athletic with more defeats on home soil this season, that leaves them 21st in the Championship table, if only away results counted instead they would be third.

The support from the fans this season has been above and beyond what North End and Deepdale have been used to for some time, whether that be at home or away, but the Preston faithful have always travelled well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the past few years playing away from home has suited North End. Their players are grafters, they’re prepared to dig in, make things uncomfortable for the opposition and disrupt. That is particularly useful when on their travels and it can turn some home supports against their side.

PNE’s issues primarily come at home but they need a win this week as much as ever, to put everything to one side and to get three points and hopefully lift some spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is east to forget, after so much disappointment and frustrations over the past week that North End are not out of the play-off picture. They are in the bottom half as it stands but with a win could go within a place of the top six.