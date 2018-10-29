Preston North End Monday round-up: Rotherham reaction, Ipswich build-up, Gally's tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, loan latest, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End next turn their attentions to Saturday's trip to Ipswich after the 1-1 draw with Rotherham. Look back on all Monday's news as it happened below. Preston North End forward Callum Robinson Ipswich Town v Preston North End likely line-ups, key men, the referee, odds and all you need to know ahead of Championship clash