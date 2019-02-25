Preston North End Monday round-up - Praise for 'first-class' Paul Gallagher, Ben Pearson suspended, PNE make it fourth away wins on the bounce and are up to 10th place, Blackburn tickets selling well, Sean Gregan's reaction
Preston North End made it four away wins in a row at the weekend and now turn their attention to Saturday's big Deepdale clash with Bristol City.
For a look back at Monday's news from Deepdale, scroll down our live PNE blog. Press F5 to refresh.