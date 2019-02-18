Preston North End Monday round-up: Nottingham Forest reaction, Millwall build-up, PNE players in form table, EFL chief executive to depart, ticket update and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End made it seven games unbeaten with a drab Deepdale draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Look back on all Monday's news as it happened. Deepdale was bathed in sunshine for the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday Alex Neil says Preston North End were mentally tired against Nottingham Forest Sean Gregan’s exclusive Preston North End column: A decent week at Deepdale