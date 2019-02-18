Preston North End Monday round-up: Nottingham Forest reaction, Millwall build-up, PNE players in form table, EFL chief executive to depart, ticket update and more

Preston North End made it seven games unbeaten with a drab Deepdale draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Look back on all Monday's news as it happened.

Deepdale was bathed in sunshine for the draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday

