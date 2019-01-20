Preston North End Monday round-up: Gentry Day confirmed, QPR reaction, January transfer window latest, Bolton tickets, early Stoke build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will look to kick on in the Championship after getting back to winning ways at QPR on Saturday. Look back on all Monday's news as it happened. Preston North End's Gentry will be heading to West Brom in April Preston North End fans to hold Gentry Day at West Bromwich Albion Ben Pearson earns praise for his part in Preston North End’s romp at QPR