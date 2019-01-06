Preston North End Monday round-up: Doncaster Rovers FA Cup reaction, Chris Maxwell set to depart, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End exited the FA Cup on Sunday with a dismal Deepdale defeat against Doncaster Rovers. Look back on all Monday's news as it happened. Preston North End's Deepdale Andrew Hughes takes no satisfaction from goal in Preston North End's FA Cup exit at hands of Doncaster Preston North End boss Alex Neil weighs up swoop for goalkeeper in January transfer window