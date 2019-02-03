Preston North End Monday round-up: Derby County reaction, Graham Burke, loan round-up, early Bolton Wanderers build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End extended their unbeaten run with a 0-0 draw against Derby County. Look back on all Monday's news as it happened. Brad Potts in action against Derby on Friday night Preston North End pair Andy Boyle and Graham Burke make debuts for loan clubs Ross County and Gillingham Striker Graham Burke can still have a future with Preston North End