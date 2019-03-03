Preston North End Monday round-up: Callum Robinson in training, Connor Simpson 'needs to do better', financial results analysed, Bristol City reaction, Blackburn Rovers build-up and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End extended their unbeaten Championship run to nine games with a point against Bristol City on Saturday. Look back on all Monday's news as it happened. Preston North End made it nine unbeaten with a Deepdale draw against Bristol City Preston North End striker Callum Robinson returns to training after more than three months out injured