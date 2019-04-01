Preston North End Monday round-up: All the day's news from Deepdale - Fans' forum, Alex Neil reaffirms his commitment to PNE, the boss calls on North End to show their play-off worth, Sean Gregan column, reaction to Reading game, Wigan tickets on sale
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Preston North End will look to shake-off the defeat at Reading and focus on Saturday's big Roses battle with Sheffield United at Deepdale.
For all the latest news from Deepdale, scroll down our live Blog. Press F5 to refresh the page.