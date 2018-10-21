`

Preston North End Monday round-up: Alex Neil's press conference, Louis Moult on his critics, Hull reaction, Brentford build-up, Championship updates and more

Preston North End turn their attentions to Wednesday night's game with Brentford after their 1-1 draw at Hull.

Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest.

Preston North End boss Alex Neil

Preston North End boss Alex Neil