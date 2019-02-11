Preston North End Monday round-up: Alex Neil's press conference, Bolton reaction, Norwich build-up, Ben Pearson delights his boss, Kevin O'Connor's dream Cork return and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Preston North End next host Championship leaders Norwich on Wednesday night after continuing their fine 2019 at Bolton on Saturday. Look back on all Monday's news as it happened. Ben Davies salutes the PNE fans at the final whistle of the win over Bolton Preston North End loanee Kevin O'Connor marks return to Cork City in style Improved away form is a big boost for Preston, says boss Alex Neil