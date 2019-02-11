Preston North End Monday round-up: Alex Neil's press conference, Bolton reaction, Norwich build-up, Ben Pearson delights his boss, Kevin O'Connor's dream Cork return and more

0
Have your say

Preston North End next host Championship leaders Norwich on Wednesday night after continuing their fine 2019 at Bolton on Saturday.

Look back on all Monday's news as it happened.

Ben Davies salutes the PNE fans at the final whistle of the win over Bolton

Ben Davies salutes the PNE fans at the final whistle of the win over Bolton