Milutin Osmajic | Dave Howarth/CameraSport

The PNE forward has 13 goals in all competitions this season

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom feels Milutin Osmajic’s all round game is getting better.

The Montengero international is in his second season at Deepdale, having signed from Cadiz in the summer of 2023 for a reported £2.1million. Osmajic’s overall record in a PNE shirt is 21 goals in 69 appearances - 37 of which have been starts.

He has added 13 goals to that tally this campaign with strikes against Burnley, Norwich, Watford and Charlton (2) this calendar year. Clinical finishing has rarely been in doubt with the number 28 but the North End boss did, a few months ago, challenge Osmajic to improve other aspects of his centre-forward play.

Milutin Osmajic scores | CameraSport - Shaun Brooks

“Yeah, I was critical of him at Coventry,” said Heckingbottom. “But, he wasn’t the only one. He's got to play with energy and he's a bit of a talisman in terms of leading from the front with his energy, how he presses. I expect that to be there all the time because it helps us create more chances for him to go and score.

“So yeah, I was pleased with the whole team (against Burnley). I felt there was a good energy and drive about us from minute one, but as the game wore on from 20 minutes onwards I felt like we got in control of it really with the ball as well.

“When I say with that, I don't mean dominating, I mean we were better with the ball and we controlled the game better. It wasn't just us winning the ball but then turning it over quickly. And he was a part of that, so I was pleased with the whole team.

“Him at his best is definitely that.”

A stand out attribute of the Montengrin’s is his athleticism. Osmajic in full flow shows few signs of fatigue over the course of a game, working relentlessly off the ball and displaying strong pace in the right moments. Heckingbottom sees that as a major strength in the striker.

“I think him at his best is definitely that,” said Heckingbottom. “Go back to the Fulham game for example, when we were working with him and he was trying to break into the team. For 90 minutes and extra time he was constantly running. It's hard to maintain over a full season.

“We've guaranteed ourselves 50-odd games with another cup win, so it's hard and people do have dips and things. But certainly, him and his game, he's been blessed physically with the ability to be good aerobically, have good speed, endurance and yeah, the things that you'd all wish for.”