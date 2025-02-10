They are in charge at Millwall, Peterborough United, Shrewsbury Town and Portsmouth

The final few months of the season promise to be full of drama for five ex-Preston North End men, currently managing in the Football League.

We take a look below...

Alex Neil, Millwall

The Scot had to wait for his first league win at the Lions, with two defeats and two draws in the first four Championship matches. But, a one-nil win at Luton Town sparked a hugely positive two weeks for Millwall - who went on to win by the same score line at Portsmouth three days later. They then saw off QPR at The Den and knocked Leeds United out of the FA Cup last weekend, at Elland Road.

Millwall manager Alex Neil | Getty Images

Reflecting on his time so far, Neil recently said: “It’s a different challenge from what I’ve had. If you look at a lot of the clubs I’ve went to, they’ve normally wanted to get out the league, be promoted, whether it be at Norwich, whether it be at Hamilton, whether it be at Sunderland. I’m normally the guy to try and get you out the table.

“Preston was a bit different for me. I developed a squad, sold a lot of players there. Stoke again was a bit different. I really enjoy this challenge. I really enjoy the club. I think that the perception of Millwall and the reality of Millwall are two different things for me.

“It’s a really family run, well-run club where everybody’s really tight together. It’s really tight knit and a lot of great people. I’ve only been here a few weeks, but I feel as if I’ve been here for a long time and I’m really enjoying my work at the moment.”

John Mousinho, Portsmouth

It’s not been plain sailing for the ex-PNE midfielder at Pompey this season. It took 10 games for the promoted side to pick up their first Championship win. Now, though, the Fratton Park club are out of the relegation zone and have 15 games to secure their second tier status.

They are in the scrap with Hull City, Derby County, Luton Town and bottom-placed Plymoiuth Argyle - while Cardiff, Stoke and potentially others are far from out of it yet. Portsmouth have only picked up one point from their last four matches, with a 5-1 thrashing suffered at West Brom in late-January.

Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United

Posh have often been in the promotion or play-off mix in League One, but it’s been a very different season for the club this season. Nonetheless, support for Ferguson has never waivered from the Peterborough hierarchy.

With one win in the last 10 league games though, Posh are at the wrong end of the table - currently one place above the relegation zone with a game in hand on 21st placed Burton. Away from the league Peterbrough are in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy - a competition they won last season.

"We've seen exactly what happened last season," he said recently. "It gives the fans a massive lift - they've had a tough season along with the rest of us. If we can do what I think we can and manage to stay in the league and get to Wembley, at least there is a positive out of (the season).

“And, sometimes that's the way you have to look at it. It can't all be negative because that'll drive you mad. I've got to keep the positivity in the group. If we get the win, we're one win away from Wembley."

Gareth Ainsworth, Shrewsbury Town

‘Wild Thing’ took on a real challenge in mid-November, walking into a club sitting bottom of the League One table. But, back-to-back wins over Mansfield Town and Rotherham has the Shrews will in the hunt for survival.

They sit 22nd at the time of writing on 26 points, the same tally as Burton who have played one game more. Shrewsbury have won four, drawn three and lost three in the last 10 fixtures - with a statement win at home to Wrexham picked up in mid-January.

After Saturday’s win at Rotherham, he said: “The actions always speak louder. The players and the fans, everyone’s buying in at the moment and we’re a dangerous team to play at the moment. We might not be in the greatest position in the table but look at what we’re reeling in.

“I think there’s some teams fearful of playing Shrewsbury now, which is brilliant. That is what I wanted to do when I came here. I wanted Shrewsbury to be a tough place to come and get away wins. The boys are surprising me and I see them in training every day. They were fantastic.”

Graham Alexander, Bradford City

It’s been a struggle for the Bantams over recent years but the PNE legend has them gunning for promotion in his first full campaign there. It’s seven wins, one draw and two defeats in the last 10 matches for Bradford - who have only conceded one goal in their last six games across all competitions.

As things stand the Bantams are fourth but only two points adrift of third placed Doncaster Rovers, who have played one game more. Only five points separates eighth placed Crewe and second placed Notts County in League Two.