Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson set to get a chance to shine in the absence of Ben Pearson

Preston North End’s midfield will get a re-jig for the Gentry Day visit to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

With Ben Pearson starting a three-match suspension, it surely opens the door for Ryan Ledson to start.

Preston's Daniel Johnson challenges with Leeds winger Jack Harrison at Deepdale

Ledson was on the bench for Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat to Leeds at Deepdale.

Daniel Johnson got the nod to start ahead of him having missed the Sheffield United clash with an Achilles injury.

It would be fair to say that Johnson didn’t have his best night against Leeds.

Ledson did a get on to the pitch as a 70th minute sub for Sean Maguire, PNE boss Alex Neil seeking to add a presence to the engine room as his side chased the game.

Absent from the matchday squad was Paul Gallagher who has been troubled by a calf injury of late.

The 34-year-old had been used off the bench against Sheffield United but had to sit the Leeds game out in a bid to let the injury ease.

Gallagher joined a lengthy casualty list but Neil hopes to have him back for the trip to the Hawthorns.

“We have had injuries and niggles for most of the season, so the Leeds game was no different,” said Neil.

“Before the game the injured lads always come into the dressing room to wish their team-mates all the best.

“We see them all trip in and there were seven or eight of them not available.

“Players like Brad Potts, Andrew Hughes, Tom Clarke, Tom Barkhuizen, Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop – there are so many of them at the moment.

“Gally was one of them and it doesn’t make our job any easier.

“Hopefully Gally will be available for the weekend and give us another option.

“Saying that, the lads who took to the pitch against Leeds did so well until we went down to 10 men – I couldn’t have been prouder of them.

“Now we focus on going to West Bromwich and getting a result there.”