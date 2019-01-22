Preston North End midfielder Ben Pringle joins Tranmere after Grimsby loan is cancelled

Preston North End midfielder Ben Pringle has joined Tranmere Rovers on loan for the rest of the season after his spell at Grimsby was cut short.

His stint with the Mariners was due to last until the end of the campaign but after 18 appearances he has now joined another League Two side.

After PNE and Grimsby agreed to cancel his spell at Blundell Park, the 29-year-old could make his Rovers debut against Mansfield on Saturday.

“I am really pleased we have signed Ben until the end of the season, he is someone we have been watching for a while,” said Tranmere boss Micky Mellon.

“He is an attacking player, left footed and can play in the wide areas.

“He is very experienced, has good quality and played plenty of games in the Football League.”

Pringle's PNE contract expires in the summer.