Preston North End manager updates injury position on four players ahead of Blackburn clash

Ched Evans limped out of Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Fulham with a toe injury, a game which Patrick Bauer, Alan Browne and Emil Riis missed.

At his press conference at Euxton on Friday afternoon, Lowe said: "Ched has done his toe, I forget what it is called but it a ligament in his toe which he has strained again – he bent it back.

"He’s had a couple of days off it but I’m not sure whether he will be available for Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer in action against Millwall

"At Fulham he obviously had to come off. Ched is the sort of person who wants to stay on the pitch as much as he can but it was serious enough for him to have to come off.

"Patrick is fine, he was disappointed not to play at Fulham.

"I watched him train on Monday and I didn’t think he was moving too well.

"We had a chat about it and I took it out of his hands. I told him I was resting him and why I was resting him.

"I can’t afford to risk anyone with Achilles tightness or anything like that because it can be a serious injury.

"Give Patrick his due, he wanted to play and be involved but that’s why I’m the manager, I make the decisions and take it out of their hands.