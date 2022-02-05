Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe delighted with away victory over Hull City

Cameron Archer's goal seven minutes into the second half delivered a 1-0 win which moved the Lilywhites up to 11th place in the table.

Lowe said: "I thought we executed the game plan. It was frustrating in the first half with the chances we created and only nearly getting a goal.

"Daniel Iversen made a fantastic save as well at the other end.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates with the travelling fans at the final whistle at the MKM Stadium

"I thought it was a decent game, it was end to end really. At half-time I said to our lads that if we have that if we have that final bit of quality and that bit of calmness, we felt we could open them up a little bit more.

"We didn't want to give many balls away in terms of the turnovers and transitions. They stuck to the plan, followed it and executed it.

"This is a tough place to come, Hull had been on a bit of a run of late and doing well.

"We had been on a good run as well, even though we hadn't picked up three points in the previous couple of matches, we had played some good stuff.

"I'm really pleased for the group, it's been a tough week, only getting back from Millwall at 5am, recovering them properly and putting the game plan together for today's game.

"It was a tough gig, we knew Hull would play a bit and try to play into Tom Eaves a bit. It was a bit of a tussle and a battle."

Archer's goal was his second in a Preston shirt in only a fourth appearance.

Naturally Lowe was pleased to see the Aston Villa loanee find the net.

"He is a fantastic player, we knew that when we were getting him," said Lowe.

"Cam is scoring goals, that is what we want him to do, score goals. Emil Riis is scoring goals, Ched Evans comes on and does his bit, we've got Scotty SInclair and Sean Maguire when he's fit.

"All the strikers have got different attributes and qualities, we know Cam is not 100% yet. I was thinking of taking him off before I did but Mike Marsh said he'd had a word with Cameron who told him he had 90 minutes in him!

"It was tactical in the end when we brought him off, dropped DJ one down off Ched and put Ryan Ledson on.

"Cameron is a fantastic talent and we want that to continue. He's not our player, ho's loaned to us and we have to keep working to get the best out of him.

"We need to adapt him a little bit to the style and the quicker he gets it, the better he is going to be.

"You can't argue with two starts, two goals, four appearances.