Preston North End manager Alex Neil again brushes off West Brom job link

Preston North End manager Alex Neil has again distanced himself from speculation linking him with the West Bromwich Albion head coach job.

There was further media speculation over the weekend that Albion have Neil down as their first-choice target in the summer.

Previously, Neil had twice brushed off the link - at a press conference and at last week's fans' forum at Deepdale.

Speaking at Springfields on Monday morning in a press conference ahead of the clash with Leeds United, Neil said: "I can't control what people write.

"As I've said before I've not spoken to anyone from West Brom, I've not heard anything from West Brom apart from what you are telling me.

"I'm just cracking on with my job here, I enjoy it here, I've got no intention of leaving.

"We are planning for the remaining games of the season and seeing what happens next season for us.

"We have already put plans in place for pre-season so I'm not even thinking of anything else."