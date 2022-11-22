Preston North End manager admits World Cup break could be used to sort transfers out

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks dejected at the final whistle in their final game against Millwall

The Lilywhites are currently level on points with the play-off places but are ninth in the Championship, and Lowe in the summer said he wanted two more signings to be made that did not happen.

Adding a couple more is still on the wishlist of the PNE boss however.

He said: "We've got what we've got and the lads have given us everything but to help the group further down the line we would be a few additions, which we know, and hopefully we can do that in January.

"Every manager up and down the country would want a bit more and I'm not one for screaming or banging the door down to say I need this or that. The group we've got are a fantastic group, they're well together. The togetherness is massive which is a big part of me.

"A couple of additions helps you on the way.

"We've spoken about lads playing every single game and maybe changing it. I don't want lads to get injured, Ben Whiteman is now injured.

"We've had Ryan there who has been playing with him but if you add in a couple more players you would be fine.

"Hopefully we can do that in the next few months.

With no games to currently prepare for, it is a good opportunity for PNE to begin the leg work on some potential deals they would like to make come the winter transfer window.

There have been sightings of Ryan Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale out at games of late, with chief scout James Wallace also taking in some games too.

Could the time off be an opportunity for PNE to sort out some transfers?

"It could be, we're always looking, we're always out at games," Lowe said.

"James Wallace is always out, Andy's (McGregor, MRKT Inisights) out, they're doing the work.

"The agents are starting to call, at the moment we have targets of what we want and who we want, we'll keep that close to our chest.

"We know what we need, we know what we want. If come January time there are players who are not potentially playing as many games as they would like then we can have a conversation, we'll look at it.