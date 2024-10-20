Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

PNE midfielder played a key role in Saturday's win over Coventry City

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom

“Yeah, I felt he was good,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “Everyone will notice his work ethic. Athletically, Mads is good. You have probably not seen it before, but he is. And, the problem for him is that I have recognised that, so he’s got no hiding place. But no, I was pleased with him today and I was pleased with him in the last game as well.

“It’s running with the ball and without it. If you see his work ethic, he has got a good football brain and he has probably been using that to not run - if you know what I mean. Now, I think because of the instructions we are giving him, he knows he has to play that way. We cannot carry anyone and I am highlighting those attributes he’s got as a big plus.

“So yeah, I have been pleased with his output and what he’s produced in the last two games. I want to see even more than that. A couple of times, I thought he could’ve released it earlier. He was bright enough. There was one in particular in the second half, where he went on a good run and got the fans off their seats. But, Sam Greenwood was in a great position and I know he can see those things.

“So, we want to push him even more - to be even better. Like I say, goals and assists at the top end. But, in terms of what I’m saying about how we want the team to play and the standards we want to set - he is setting his own in terms of the outputs he’s giving us in the game. What then comes with that is a level of consistency, trust and even in the 88 minutes he has not got the ball - he is contributing for the team.”