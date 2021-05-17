Championship transfer news

Preston North End look to land Premier League signing, Swansea battle for goal-machine striker

Preston North are busy preparing for an intense summer, as new head coach Frankie McAvoy looks to shape his squad when the transfer window opens and add the quality the team needs to push towards the play-offs next season.

The Lilywhites finished last season in 13th place in the Championship, after a stunning run of form towards the end of the campaign that saw them win all of their final four matches.

Reflecting on his time at the helm so far club, which began with an interim role before landing the job on a permanent basis last week, McAvoy discussed the all important 1-1 draw with Norwich City back in April, and said: “Looking back it was a bit of bravado. I’ll always remember Brad Potts coming on as sub and scoring that equaliser late in stoppage time.

“There was bit of fortune with a deflection but was a massive turning point for us. When you make a change off the bench like that, you want it to have a positive impact. We carried that forward into the Swansea game and changed to a back three.”The Scotsman also referenced the 5-0 hammering against Brentford, and said: “Brentford was a big learning game for me, I acknowledge that.“I’d told the players to be a bit patient with what they were doing but I became impatient that day. I knew the third goal in that game was important and we were trying to score it. But sometimes when you are trying too hard it doesn’t come off for you.“It could probably be looked at as a good thing in some ways although it didn’t feel that way at the time.I wasn’t a 5-0 game but that is how it finished. It was a harsh lesson.”Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window continues:

1. Hornets close in on Young

Reports from Italy claim Watford have stepped up their efforts to land Ashley Young from Inter, and have offered the player a deal. The veteran wing-back has just helped the Italian giants win their first Serie A title in over a decade. (Sport Witness)

2. Owls keeping tabs on Boyle

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to have sent scouts to see Cheltenham Town's £200k-rated defender Will Boyle in action on numerous occasions this season. He's also been linked with Rotherham United and Charlton Athletic. (The 72)

3. Woodgate claims side are underdogs

Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has billed his side as the underdogs ahead of their Championship semi-final first-leg against Brentford. He's branded an "outstanding team", and insisted "they'll be favourites" to win . (BBC Sport)

4. Coventry want Walton

Coventry City are believed to be lining up a move for in-demand Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton. He's been on six loan spells graduating from the Seagulls' youth academy, and could leave permanently this summer. (Football League World)

