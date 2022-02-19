Preston North End look a decent odds for home win says betting expert

North End welcome Reading to Deepdale for a game where the home side really will be targeting all three points.

The Royals are having an awful season and would be in the bottom three were it not for points deductions at Derby.

They’re scrapping for every point, though I can’t see North End not winning given the current mood about the place. A 3-1 home win can be backed at 14/1, whilst current golden boy Cameron Archer can be backed at 5/1 to score first.

Cameron Archer can be backed at 5/1 as first goalscorer at Deepdale on Saturday when Reading visit Preston

Elsewhere, it looks a decent spread of fixtures for punters to get stuck into this weekend and the bookies will be praying one of the home bankers gets beaten to avoid a drubbing.

West Ham are one of them in the early kick off at home to Newcastle and whilst they have dropped a few points recently, they should have enough to see off the new-look Toon side. At 4/6 they look worthy of sticking in the treble.

With Liverpool being no price whatsoever at home to Brighton, they’re probably one to avoid and Aston Villa look much better value to see off Watford at Villa Park.

I was surprised to see them being priced up at around 4/7.

They will no doubt be a popular choice with punters and they go in as the second leg of the treble.

To round off the Saturday treble it will have to be down to the South Coast where Brighton host a Burnley side who are starting to look up against it a little.

Albion were seen off at Old Trafford in midweek, though this is much more winnable and I can’t see the Clarets heading back to East Lancashire with anything.

Brighton look a decent enough price at 8/11 and the treble pays a nice 7/2.

Turning to boxing and Amir Khan and Kelly Brook will finally get it on in Manchester this weekend.

Several years too late maybe and no belts on the line, though the rivalry doesn’t change.

Years ago I would have fancied the speed of Khan to be the difference, though I just feel the size of Brook now and the lack of top level activity by Khan in recent years will sway this slightly in the Sheffield man’s favour.

A late stoppage for Brook in rounds in rounds nine or 10 at 12/1 looks a good bet to me.

In the racing, the Betfair Ascot Chase looks the main race of the day (15:38) and at the prices I have a slight preference for last year’s winner DASHEL DRASHER at 6/1.