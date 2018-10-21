Preston North End loanee Connor Simpson on target again for Hyde United

Connor Simpson made it two goals in two games for loan club Hyde United on Saturday.

The teenage Preston North End striker scored the Tigers’ second, a curling shot into the top corner, to help them on their way to a 3-1 win at Stafford Rangers.

Preston North End striker Connor Simpson

Simpson had also been on target in the midweek 4-1 win over South Shields.

The result leaves Hyde 11th in the NPL Premier Division.

Elsewhere on the loan front, Kevin O’Connor played 81 minutes of Crewe’s 1-0 win at Stevenage.

Also in League Two Mathew Hudson was an unused substitute in Bury’s 4-0 win over Notts County, as was Ben Pringle as Grimsby drew 0-0 with Exeter City.

Andy Boyle played the full 90 minutes as Dundee lost 4-0 at Livingston in Jim McIntyre’s first game in charge, a result that leaves them bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

Michael Howard, who like Simpson is playing in the NPL Premier Division, was brought on as a late substitute in Hednesford Town’s 3-3 draw at Matlock Town.