Preston North End loanee Connor Simpson makes it three in three for Hyde United

Connor Simpson’s fine form in front of goal for Hyde United continued on Saturday.

The Preston North End loanee was on target in their 3-0 win over Bamber Bridge in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy to make it three goals in his last three games for the NPL Premier Division side.

Connor Simpson, right, in action for Hyde against Bamber Bridge on Saturday. Picture: Ruth Hornby

The teenage striker gave the home side the lead at Ewen Fields in Micky Taylor’s first game in charge of Brig.

Simpson’s 18th-minute strike saw him fire into the roof of the net from 20 yards.

He then had a hand in the second, his initial shot saved with Nicky Platt following up to score.

Elsewhere on the loan front, Kevin O’Connor and Ben Pringle were on opposite sides in League Two for Crewe’s 2-0 win over Grimsby.

O’Connor was an unused sub for the Alex while Pringle played the final 16 minutes for the visitors.

Mathew Hudson again sat on the bench for Bury in their 1-0 defeat at Port Vale, the goalkeeper having played just two Checkatrade Trophy games for the Shakers.

Further down the pyramid in another FA Trophy game, Michael Howard played the final seven minutes as Hednesford Town drew 1-1 at AFC Mansfield.

The teams will try again on Tuesday night.