Preston North End loan round-up - First Gillingham goal for Graham Burke, while Andy Boyle and Kevin O'Connor lift silverware with Ross County and Cork City

Preston North End striker Graham Burke scored the first goal of his loan spell with Gillingham in the Kent club’s away victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Burke joined the Gills in January on loan for the rest of the season and Saturday’s clash with the Dons was his ninth start.

Graham Burke in action for Gillingham at Fleetwood earlier in the month

The Irishman scored with a speculative shot from 30 yards out which home goal keeper Aaron Ramsdale fumbled and let slip over the line.

It was Gillingham’s second goal in a 4-2 win which eased their relegation fears.

Burke, signed by North End last summer from Shamrock Rovers, has two years left on his Deepdale contract.

He started the season in and round the PNE team but slipped out of the picture in the autumn.

PNE midfielder Ben Pringle is on loan at Tranmere for the rest of the season

In December, Burke got back into the squad and had a run of sub appearances and starts before losing his place again when others returned from injury.

The 25-year-old is one of a number of players out on loan from Deepdale at the moment.

Ben Pringle featured in Tranmere’s 2-0 away win at Colchester United, playing 62 minutes before being subbed.

The midfielder was on loan at Grimsby for the first-half of the season before switching to Tranmere in January.

Andy Boyle helped Ross County win the Scottish League Challenge Cup on Saturday

His Preston contract ends in the summer and he will be available on a free transfer.

Andy Boyle helped Ross County to win the Scottish League Challenge Cup.

County beat Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads 3-1 in the final at the Caledonian Stadium – home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

In the last couple of years, clubs from Northern Ireland and Wales have been invited to take part.

Kevin O'Connor is on loan from Preston at Cork City and helped the League of Ireland side win the Munster Senior Cup on Friday night

Welsh Premier League side Connah’s Quay were looking to become the first non-Scottish team to win the trophy by three goals in the last quarter of an hour won it for County.

Centre-half Boyle played the full 90 minutes.

Another North End loan man to lift silverware was Kevin O’Connor on Friday night.

He was in the Cork City team which beat Midleton FC 3-1 in the Munster Senior Cup final at Turner’s Cross.

Left-back O’Connor is on loan at Cork until the summer and may extend his stay until October to take in the full League of Ireland season.