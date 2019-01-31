Preston North End LIVE: Transfer deadline day, done deals, latest rumours, Championship updates, Derby build-up and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are likely to offload fringe players on transfer deadline day as the January window shuts. Follow all the day's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Preston North End have made five signings in the January transfer window Preston North End Wednesday round-up: January transfer window countdown, Derby build-up, Darnell Fisher, Jordan Storey, Chris Maxwell, Ashley Cole and more