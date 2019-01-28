Preston North End LIVE: Stoke reaction, January transfer window latest, Alan Browne, Brad Potts, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are firmly on the up in the Championship after another good day on the road at Stoke. Follow all Monday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Preston North End boss Alex Neil Alan Browne’s double boost: Midfielder draws praise from Preston boss Alex Neil after hitting the 10 goal-mark for the season