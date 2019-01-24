Preston North End LIVE: Stoke build-up, Joe Rafferty, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End have made Joe Rafferty their latest new signing ahead of the trip to Stoke on Saturday. Follow all Thursday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Preston North End boss Alex Neil Preston North End boss says Joe Rafferty can follow in Deepdale old boy’s footsteps