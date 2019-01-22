Preston North End LIVE: Stoke build-up, Jayden Stockley, FA Youth Cup, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End next turn their attentions to a trip to Stoke on Saturday. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston North End boss Alex Neil Jayden Stockley on the learning process after his move to Preston North End