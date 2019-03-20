Preston North End LIVE: Sean Maguire on PNE's fine run, international break latest, Championship updates, latest gossip and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are now not back in action until they visit Reading on March 30. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Callum Robinson returned to action off the bench in North End's win over Birmingham Sean Maguire hopes Preston North End can pick up from where they left off after international break