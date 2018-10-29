Preston North End LIVE: Rotherham reaction, Ipswich build-up, Gally's tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, loan latest, Championship updates and more

Preston North End next turn their attentions to Saturday's trip to Ipswich after the 1-1 draw with Rotherham.

Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest

Preston North End forward Callum Robinson

Preston North End forward Callum Robinson