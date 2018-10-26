Preston North End LIVE: Rotherham build-up, Sean Maguire opens up on injuries, Championship updates and more

Preston North End will look to make it five games unbeaten when Rotherham visit Deepdale on Saturday.

Follow all Friday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest

Preston North End celebrate their fourth goal against Brentford on Wednesday night

Preston North End celebrate their fourth goal against Brentford on Wednesday night