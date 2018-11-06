Preston North End LIVE: Republic of Ireland squad announcement, Bristol City build-up, Alan Browne's award nomination, Lukas Nmecha, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Preston North End are back in Championship action at Bristol City on Saturday as they look to keep up their unbeaten run. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Callum Robinson and Alan Browne are set to be back in Republic of Ireland action during the international break Preston North End trio named in the Republic of Ireland squad