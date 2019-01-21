Preston North End LIVE: QPR reaction, Ben Pearson, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End will look to kick on in the Championship after getting back to winning ways at QPR on Saturday. Follow all Monday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. PNE celebrate Jordan Storey's goal in the 4-1 win at QPR Ben Pearson earns praise for his part in Preston North End’s romp at QPR