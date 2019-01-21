Preston North End LIVE: QPR reaction, Ben Pearson, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more

Preston North End will look to kick on in the Championship after getting back to winning ways at QPR on Saturday.

Follow all Monday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest.

PNE celebrate Jordan Storey's goal in the 4-1 win at QPR

PNE celebrate Jordan Storey's goal in the 4-1 win at QPR