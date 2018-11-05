Preston North End LIVE: Paul Gallagher, Ipswich reaction, Bristol City build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End turn their attentions to Saturday's trip to Bristol City after a dramatic draw at Ipswich. Follow all Monday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston North End are back in action at Bristol City on Saturday Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher enjoyed his emergency goalkeeper stint