Preston North End LIVE: Nottingham Forest reaction, early Millwall build-up, Championship updates, latest gossip and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End made it seven games unbeaten with a drab Deepdale draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Follow all Monday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Preston North End are next in action at Millwall on Saturday Alex Neil says Preston North End were mentally tired against Forest