Preston North End LIVE: Millwall build-up, Alex Neil's press conference, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are next in action at Millwall on Saturday. Follow all Thursday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Alex Neil is speaking to the media on Thursday morning Alan Browne aims to keep up scoring form in Preston North End’s away trips