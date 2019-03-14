Preston North End LIVE: Middlesbrough reaction, Birmingham build-up, Alex Neil's press conference, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End's march towards the Championship play-off places continued with a 2-1 win at Middlesbrough. Follow all Thursday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Alex Neil celebrates the win over Middlesbrough Alex Neil admits he was thinking of taking Paul Gallagher off before his crucial goal in Preston's win at Middlesbrough