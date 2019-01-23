Preston North End LIVE: Joe Rafferty signs, Calum Woods departs, Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Stoke build-up, January transfer window latest and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End have made Joe Rafferty their fifth signing of the January transfer window while allowing Calum Woods to join Bradford. Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. New PNE signing Joe Rafferty. Picture: Getty Images Calum Woods leaves Preston North End to join Bradford on permanent deal Alex Neil on Ben Davies’ importance to Preston North End’s balance