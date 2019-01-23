Preston North End LIVE: Joe Rafferty signs, Calum Woods departs, Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Stoke build-up, January transfer window latest and more

Preston North End have made Joe Rafferty their fifth signing of the January transfer window while allowing Calum Woods to join Bradford.

Follow all Wednesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest.

New PNE signing Joe Rafferty. Picture: Getty Images

New PNE signing Joe Rafferty. Picture: Getty Images