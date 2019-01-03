Preston North End LIVE: January transfer window latest, Doncaster Rovers FA Cup build-up, Championship updates and more

Preston North End have made a swift start to the January transfer window with Doncaster next up in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Follow all Thursday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest.

Jayden Stockley is being strongly linked with a move to PNE

Jayden Stockley is being strongly linked with a move to PNE