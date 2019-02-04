Preston North End LIVE: Derby County reaction, early Bolton Wanderers build-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End extended their unbeaten run with a 0-0 draw against Derby County. Follow all Monday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh Alex Neil looks on during Preston's draw with Deepdale Striker Graham Burke can still have a future with Preston North End