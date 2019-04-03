Preston North End LIVE: Build-up to PNE's clash with Sheffield United, Josh Harrop and Billy Bodin update, Alex Neil on injuries, referee for Saturday, Mike Dean's red card at Deepdale Preston right-back Darnell Fisher takes on Sheffield United Enda Fisher Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End's big clash with Sheffield United at Deepdale is getting closer. For all the build-up and the latest PNE news, scroll down our live North End blog. Press F5 to refresh the page. Former Preston North End midfielder lands Rochdale manager's job Preston North End duo Barkhuizen and Hughes ruled out for rest of season