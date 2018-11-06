Preston North End LIVE: Bristol City build-up, Republic of Ireland squad, Alan Browne's award nomination, Championship updates and more

Preston North End are back in Championship action at Bristol City on Saturday as they look to keep up their unbeaten run.

Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest

Alex Neil dishes out instructions during the 1-1 draw at Portman Road on Saturday

Alex Neil dishes out instructions during the 1-1 draw at Portman Road on Saturday