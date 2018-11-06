Preston North End LIVE: Bristol City build-up, Republic of Ireland squad, Alan Browne's award nomination, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are back in Championship action at Bristol City on Saturday as they look to keep up their unbeaten run. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Alex Neil dishes out instructions during the 1-1 draw at Portman Road on Saturday Preston boss Alex Neil backs teenage striker: Lukas Nmecha is eager to get his first goal in PNE colours