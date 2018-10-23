Preston North End LIVE: Brentford build-up, team news, Louis Moult, Ben Pearson, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are building up to Wednesday night's game against Brentford at Deepdale. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens below. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston boss Alex Neil dishes out instructions to Daniel Johnson at Hull on Saturday Could Tom Clarke and Tom Barkhuizen return for Preston North End against Brentford?