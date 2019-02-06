Preston North End LIVE: Bolton Wanderers build-up, Alex Neil's delight at consistent line-up, Championship updates and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are expected to take around 4,500 fans to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday. Follow all the day's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest. Preston North End boss Alex Neil Unchanged side has been crucial factor for Preston North End says Alex Neil