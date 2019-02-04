Preston North End LIVE: Bolton Wanderers build-up, Alex Neil on PNE's flexibility, Brad Potts, Championship updates and more

Preston North End will look to make it five unbeaten in the Championship at Bolton on Saturday.

Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest

Brad Potts and Sean Maguire have been key to PNE's recent revival

Brad Potts and Sean Maguire have been key to PNE's recent revival