Preston North End LIVE: Bolton Wanderers build-up, Alex Neil on PNE's flexibility, Brad Potts, Championship updates and more
Brad Potts and Sean Maguire have been key to PNE's recent revival
Flexibility is the key says Preston North End boss Alex Neil