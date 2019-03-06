Preston North End LIVE: Blackburn Rovers build-up, Ewood Park ticket latest, Ryan Ledson, Championship updates, latest gossip and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are closing in on a sold out away end at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston North End are back in action at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday Ryan Ledson made step up to Championship level look easy with Preston North End