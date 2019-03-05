Preston North End LIVE: Blackburn Rovers build-up, Alex Neil talks tactics ahead of Ewood Park, Championship updates, latest gossip and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End next turn their attentions to their big derby at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday. Follow all Tuesday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston North End boss Alex Neil Derby clash with Blackburn could spell change of tactics from Preston North End boss