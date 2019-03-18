Preston North End LIVE: Birmingham City reaction, Championship updates, international break latest and more Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End head into the international break on the back of 12-game unbeaten run that has seen them close right up on the Championship play-off places. Follow all Monday's news as it happens. Hit F5 or refresh for the latest Preston North End boss Alex Neil Preston North End boss Alex Neil believes his side deserve a bigger backing