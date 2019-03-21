Preston North End Live: All the PNE news from Deepdale - Brandon Barker back in the frame, Sean Maguire's international chance, Retro Day, Reading tickets

Preston midfielder Ben Pearson in the warm-up before the Birmingham game
Preston North End are currently enjoying the international break after putting together a 12-game unbeaten.

