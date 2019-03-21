Preston North End Live: All the PNE news from Deepdale - Brandon Barker back in the frame, Sean Maguire's international chance, Retro Day, Reading tickets Preston midfielder Ben Pearson in the warm-up before the Birmingham game Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End are currently enjoying the international break after putting together a 12-game unbeaten. For all the news from Deepdale, scroll down our live PNE blog, press F5 to refresh. Preston North End striker Sean Maguire eyeing a Republic of Ireland appearance on Gibraltar's 4G pitch Man City loanee Brandon Barker’s making his mark at Preston North End